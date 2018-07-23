Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

MEMPHIS, TN (CBS) – A mother is warning people after she claims hot snacks were the reason her daughter had to have her gallbladder removed, according to CBS affiliate News Channel 3 Memphis.

Rene Craighead explained that her daughter loves the popular hot snacks, like Hot Cheetos, Takis and Hot Fries.

When her 17-year-old daughter started feeling sick to her stomach, the doctor told her that hot chips were contributing to the stomach problems.

“When my daughter had to have this surgery, I knew I had to tell everybody about it,” said Craighead.

Rene tells News Channel 3 Memphis that she would buy her daughter Hot Takis, or hot chips all the time, which eventually led to her daughter, also named Rene, feeling sick to her stomach.

The stomach problems led to Rene having her gallbladder removed.

“I was surprised my daughter was sick like that,” said Craighead.

The high school student estimates she was eating around four bags of hot chips per week, noting that it wasn’t just the taste making the chips appealing, but the price as well.

A regular size bag cost around $1.

“We do see tons of gastritis and ulcer-related stuff due to it,” said Dr. Cary Cavender with the Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital.

Dr. Cavender says a lot of factors go into gallbladder surgery but the hot chips contributed.

Doctors say they probably see around 100 kids a month with stomach problems because of the chips.

Parents are advised to monitor their child’s diet.

Buchanan Public Relations company released a statement on behalf of Takis:

“We assure you that Takis are safe to eat, but should be enjoyed in moderation as part of a well-balanced diet. Takis ingredients fully comply with U.S. Food and Drug Administration regulations, and all of the ingredients in each flavor are listed in detail on the label. Always check the serving size before snacking.”

Frito-Lay, the maker of Cheetos, responded saying:

“At Frito-Lay, food safety is always our number one priority, and our snacks meet all applicable food safety regulations as well as our rigorous quality standards. Some consumers may be more sensitive to spicy foods than others and may choose to avoid spicier snacks due to personal preference.”