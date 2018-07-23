WEATHER ALERT:Flash Flood Watch For Southeast Pennsylvania Until Tuesday Afternoon
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Good news if you are playing the lottery, the Mega Millions jackpot has jumped to $512 million.

No one matched all six numbers in Friday’s drawing, however a ticket sold in Delaware County matched five numbers.

That ticket is worth one million big ones!

It was purchased at this Giant on Concord Road in Aston.

The $512 million jackpot is now the fifth largest in Mega Millions history.

The next drawing is Tuesday night.

 

