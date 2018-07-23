WEATHER ALERT:Flash Flood Watch For Southeast Pennsylvania And Lehigh Valley Until 4 A.M. Tuesday
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – Rescue crews have removed three people from a house collapse in Mercer County, Monday morning.

Crews were called to the 1800 block of South Broad Street in Hamilton Township, around 7 a.m. for a report of a three-story house collapse.

Hamilton Township police say one person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Two other people were removed from the home. No word on their injuries.

This is a developing story, stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates.

