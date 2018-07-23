TRAFFIC ALERT:Multi-Vehicle Accident In Bensalem Closes Portion Of Pennsylvania Turnpike
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMFamily Feud
    3:30 PMFamily Feud
    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Study, Talkers

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Researchers say going on vacation is good for your health.

Get Paid With More Vacation Time Or A Raise? New Study May Surprise You 

A recently published study by Framingham Heart Study tracked workers for 20 years.

It found that men who did not take vacations were 30 percent more likely to have a heart attack.

Facebook Post Prompts Pittsburgh Woman To Donate Kidney To South Jersey Man 

For women, the chance went up to 50 percent.

They also found vacations improve overall mental health and well-being.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s