PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Researchers say going on vacation is good for your health.

A recently published study by Framingham Heart Study tracked workers for 20 years.

It found that men who did not take vacations were 30 percent more likely to have a heart attack.

For women, the chance went up to 50 percent.

They also found vacations improve overall mental health and well-being.