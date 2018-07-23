Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Amy Pauvlinch, 28, calls it a divine intervention.

“I knew out of all the thousands of posts that was the one I was supposed to contact and have an impact on,” said Pauvlinch.

About a year ago, Pauvlinch contacted the English family from South Jersey after reading their story on Facebook. Bill English, now 34, was in desperate need of a new kidney. The pair share the same blood type.

“I ended up reaching out to her, sending this super awkward message saying, ‘hi, my name is Amy, I’m from Pittsburgh. I saw online your husband needed a kidney. I would love to give him mine,’” said Pauvlinch.

That’s when the journey began. Pauvlinch went through test after test, traveling to Jefferson Hospital in Philadelphia.

“I finally got the call that I had been approved. I don’t think I’ve ever felt such a feeling. I ran around work screaming, jumping,” said Pauvlinch.

Surgery was set for July 3 and it was a success.

“That fact that a total stranger was a match was crazy,” said Bill’s wife Laura English.

KDKA’s Amy Wadas spoke to English over FaceTime. It’s been two weeks since the surgery and he said he’s feeling great despite some soreness from the operation.

“She’s giving us my husband back. Our kids their dad back,” said Bill’s wife Laura English.

English had to go through dialysis three days a week before surgery, so having this newfound freedom is taking some adjusting. He said he will use that freedom to visit Pauvlinch in Pittsburgh and spend more time with his family.

“I feel like she’s a sister to me. I keep in touch with her almost everyday,” said Bill English.

“There’s no words to even say thank you,” said Laura English.