PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — According to a new report, women are progressively earning more than their husbands but neither seem inclined to admit it.

Researchers compared earnings between husbands and wives.

couples lie about who earns more Researchers: Couples Lie About Salaries When Wives Earn More

It found that men and woman both lie about their salaries when wives earn more.

Husbands tend to inflate their own salary by nearly three percent, while women deflate theirs by two percent.

One researcher suggests couples do this to fit into perceived social norms.

