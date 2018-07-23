Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — According to a new report, women are progressively earning more than their husbands but neither seem inclined to admit it.

Researchers compared earnings between husbands and wives.

It found that men and woman both lie about their salaries when wives earn more.

Husbands tend to inflate their own salary by nearly three percent, while women deflate theirs by two percent.

One researcher suggests couples do this to fit into perceived social norms.