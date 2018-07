Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Chick-fil-A is expanding its menu, but it’s not available in its restaurants.

The chicken chain is testing at-home meal kits in the Atlanta area.

The kits include pre-measured ingredients so customers can make their own meals at home.

Some Food Additives Raising Safety Concerns For Child Health

Among the recipes, chicken Parmesan, chicken enchiladas, and a chicken flatbread.

Each option serves two for just under $16.