PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Arguably the greatest second baseman to don the red pinstripes for the hometown team, Chase Utley returns to Philadelphia on Monday as an unforgettable legend.

The Phillies say Utley will receive special recognition in-game, paying homage his retirement announcement on July 13.

Even though the 39-year-old comes back wearing the opposing colors of the Los Angeles Dodgers, Utley remains a lovable figure from the 2008 World Series Championship Phillies team.

During his 12-year playing career in Philadelphia, Utley played with a grit and determination that embodied the relentless spirit of the City of Brotherly Love and its beloved “Fightin’ Phils.”

Utley earned five All-Star berths and winning four Silver Slugger awards during his career. He has a .276 career average with 259 home runs. He is renowned for his base-stealing ability, with 153 steals in 175 attempts. In 2006, he had 32 homers among his 203 hits, scored an NL-best 131 runs and finished seventh in the MVP voting.

The Phillies traded Utley to the Dodgers in August 2015, bringing him back to his roots. He was born in nearby Pasadena and played at Long Beach Poly High and UCLA.

Utley will also be honored during a pre-game tribute on a future date, after the completion of his playing career, according to the Phillies.