PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A six-month-old baby girl is giving the internet hair envy over her bountiful locks.

Baby Chanco was born with a full head of hair. Her mom says it just kept on growing, so she decided to have some fun with it.

credit: cbs3

She often styles it in fun ways with different backgrounds.

The tot and her mop have become an internet sensation.

She already has more than 80,000 followers on Instagram.

