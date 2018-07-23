Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A six-month-old baby girl is giving the internet hair envy over her bountiful locks.

Baby Chanco was born with a full head of hair. Her mom says it just kept on growing, so she decided to have some fun with it.

She often styles it in fun ways with different backgrounds.

The tot and her mop have become an internet sensation.

She already has more than 80,000 followers on Instagram.