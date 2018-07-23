Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It will be an emotional night at Citizens Bank Park as Chase Utley is in town for his final series against the Philadelphia Phillies.

The former Phillies second baseman announced earlier this month that he will be retiring at the end of the season. During a Monday afternoon press conference, Utley says he timed it right before the Los Angeles Dodgers were scheduled to be in Philadelphia.

“I thought it was important to let the Philadelphia Phillies fans know that this is going to be the last time I’m going to have a chance to play in this ballpark. It was a huge factor in the timing of the announcement,” said Utley, who will be starting in the series opener.

The six-time All-Star who was traded to the Dodgers in 2015 reminisced about what the City of Brotherly Love and the fans meant to him.

“This city is an experience I’ll never forget. Obviously, we’ve had some great success here and the way the city supported this team over the years is pretty remarkable,” said Utley. “I’ve said this a number of times over the years but the fans in the seats really elevated our game, made us focus a little bit more and added a little bit of intensity and adrenaline.”

Utley even got a chuckle that fans named their children after him.

“It’s crazy, I’ve heard that a few different times. We had a good run here. We made a lot of people happy, we put a lot of smiles on people’s faces,” he said.

Utley, who won the World Series with the Phillies in 2008, added that he would like to stay involved with baseball after his career is over.

“I want to stay in the game. At what capacity, I’m not sure. At the end of the year, I’d like to make my own schedule, to be honest with you. But I feel like I can give back in a number of different ways, I want to be involved in managing, coaching, I’m not quite sure that’s the path but you never know,” he said.

The Phillies will honor Utley throughout the three-game series.