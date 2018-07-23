Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

MADISON, Wis. (CBS) — Lightning struck at a country music festival in Wisconsin.

Kayla Byrne caught it on camera and moments later, she and her friends found a 22-year-old woman unconscious. She had apparently been hit by the lightning bolt.

Kayla and her friends sprang into action to help, but the whole thing is understandably unsettling.

“I hope she’s doing okay, I’m sorry, I just hope she does okay. I’m praying for her family,” said Byrne.

According to a family member,the young woman is currently in an ICU in Chicago.