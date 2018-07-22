Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (CBS) — A march in Downtown Pittsburgh on Saturday called on elected officials to “enact effective and strong climate policy on all levels.”

A youthful crowd of nearly 100 joined the Zero Hour March, calling on politicians to enact strict climate policies.

“This is a national movement that is created entirely by young people of color, and we’re calling for action from politicians on climate crisis,” organizer Anais Peterson said.

“We’re here because we want climate change, but I think that doesn’t change that we have youth here in Pittsburgh that are really seeking change and they’re seeking real change and they’re seeking political change,” activist Christian Carter said.

They’re calling for cleaner water and renewable energy sources.

Among their biggest concerns: fracking and the Shell cracker plant set to open in the next couple of years.

The protest was part of a national group known as NextGen America, which is also aggressive in their efforts to register young people to vote.