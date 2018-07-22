Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The weather will stay unsettled for the upcoming week, meaning it’s a good idea to keep the umbrella on hand for the next several days.
Most days will not feature a shield of rain like that of Saturday’s coastal storm, but some downpours will be possible from time-to-time. This week we will also deal with an elevated flooding risk.
The saturated ground and higher river and creek levels will make the area more prone to flooding.
Also, additional rounds of showers and storms in the upcoming week will cause an increased risk of flooding.
THIS AFTERNOON — Clouds and Some Sunshine with Scattered Showers and T-Storms. High 84.
TONIGHT — Mostly Cloudy with a Shower or T-Storm. Low 74.
TOMORROW — Mostly Cloudy with Showers and T-Storms Likely. Humid and Breezy. High 84.
TUESDAY — Partly to Mostly Cloudy with Hit or Miss T-Storms. High 87.
WEDNESDAY — Partly Cloudy with Spotty Showers and T-Storms. High 85.
THURSDAY — Mostly Cloudy and Steamy with Downpours and T-Storms Likely. High 84.
JERSEY SHORE:
THIS AFTERNOON — A Mix of Sun and Clouds with Scattered Showers and T-Storms. High 82.
TONIGHT — Mostly Cloudy with Showers Likely. Low 76.
TOMORROW — Mostly Cloudy with Showers and T-Storms Likely. Humid and Breezy. High 82.
OCEAN TEMP: 70-75°
POCONOS:
THIS AFTERNOON — Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers and a T-Storm. High 75.
TONIGHT — Cloudy with Showers and a T-Storm. Low 69.
TOMORROW — Mostly Cloudy with Showers and T-Storms Likely. Humid and Breezy. High 77.