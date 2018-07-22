Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The weather will stay unsettled for the upcoming week, meaning it’s a good idea to keep the umbrella on hand for the next several days.

Most days will not feature a shield of rain like that of Saturday’s coastal storm, but some downpours will be possible from time-to-time. This week we will also deal with an elevated flooding risk.

The saturated ground and higher river and creek levels will make the area more prone to flooding.

Also, additional rounds of showers and storms in the upcoming week will cause an increased risk of flooding.

Check back frequently with the Eyewitness Weather Team for you updated forecast and latest weather alerts and stay weather aware.

