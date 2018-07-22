Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are investigating a shooting in Southwest Philadelphia that left a 17-year-old boy hospitalized on Sunday evening.

Police responded to calls of a shooting on the 6500 block of Gesner Street around 6:45 p.m.

Police say they found a 17-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest in the middle of the block.

He was transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he is currently listed in critical condition, according to police.

Police are investigating the shooting but no arrests have been made.