  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMBig Brother
    9:00 PMTKO: Total Knock Out
    10:00 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    11:00 PMEyewitness News at 11pm Sunday
    11:35 PMJeep Sports Zone
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are investigating a shooting in Southwest Philadelphia that left a 17-year-old boy hospitalized on Sunday evening.

Police responded to calls of a shooting on the 6500 block of Gesner Street around 6:45 p.m.

south 66th st shooting Police: Teen Hospitalized, Listed In Critical Condition After Being Shot In The Chest

Credit: (CBS3)

Police say they found a 17-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest in the middle of the block.

He was transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he is currently listed in critical condition, according to police.

Police are investigating the shooting but no arrests have been made.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s