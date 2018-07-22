  • CBS 3On Air

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Police Department has found three young endangered children who went missing Friday evening.

Police reported they had been found early Sunday morning.

At the time, Na-khai Williams, 1, Kharirah Williams, 3, and Crystal Wyatt-Tucker, 8, went missing around the 1400 block of North Newkirk Street.

Credit: CBS3

They had been last seen with their mother Dayrelle Wyatt Williams. However, their father has legal custody.

dayrelle wyatt williams mugshot Philadelphia Police Find 3 Children Missing Since Friday Evening

Credit: CBS3.

 

Police were asking the public for help in finding the children.

They have not given any details as to how the children were found or where they were found.

