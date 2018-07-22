Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Police Department has found three young endangered children who went missing Friday evening.

Police reported they had been found early Sunday morning.

Police Investigate After 15-Year-Old Shot In North Philadelphia

At the time, Na-khai Williams, 1, Kharirah Williams, 3, and Crystal Wyatt-Tucker, 8, went missing around the 1400 block of North Newkirk Street.

They had been last seen with their mother Dayrelle Wyatt Williams. However, their father has legal custody.

Police: Robbery Ends With Man Pistol Whipped, Shot In Logan

Police were asking the public for help in finding the children.

They have not given any details as to how the children were found or where they were found.