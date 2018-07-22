Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Officials have reported a series of drug overdoses and dangerous drug reactions that occurred in clusters Friday.

Police, fire crews, emergency medical services, hospital emergency departments, and outreach teams all responded to help those affected.

Transgender Woman Says CVS Pharmacist Refused To Fill Her Hormone Prescription

The emergency responders also warned others during their efforts.

For a 24-hour period from Friday to Saturday, the medical examiner reports three apparent drug overdose deaths.

The amount of drug overdose deaths reported is not unusual so officials do not believe the overdose cluster caused an increase in fatalities.

Police responded to a significant amount of overdose-related calls early Saturday evening, but one hospital emergency department reported that they didn’t see an unusual number of overdoses that night.

Many individuals involved declined to be taken to the hospital.

Additional information on what was in the drugs or the official count of nonfatal overdoses has not been released.

DOJ Announces Finalization Of DEA’s Proposal To Improve Fight Against Opioid Crisis

Recently, Governor Tom Wolf awarded $3 million in grants to Pennsylvania hospitals to create programs to help those suffering from addiction.

“These grants show the continued commitment of health care providers across the state to help those suffering from the disease of addiction to recover from their illness,” Governor Tom Wolf said.

The @GovernorTomWolf Administration today awarded $3M in grants to @TempleHealthMed, @WrightCenterGME, and @UPMC_Pinnacle to build medication-assisted treatment programs for Pennsylvanians suffering from the disease of addiction. https://t.co/10OEoQwtPN — The Press Office (@GovernorsOffice) July 17, 2018

Temple University Hospital will be hosting one of the medication-assisted treated programs.

The program will give patients access to all the tools they might need to recover.