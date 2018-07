Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

CAMDEN COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — Camden County proudly welcomes home a veteran from his deployment overseas.

Family and friends thanked army private first class Scott Maulo for his service at the Stratford Fire Department.

He was presented with the Camden County Military Service Medal on Sunday.

The military officer is a volunteer fireman at the fire station.

Maulo was deployed in South Korea for a year.