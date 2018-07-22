Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Officials say two firefighters were injured after a row-home fire in West Oak Lane late Sunday afternoon.

Crews responded to the call of a fire at a two-story residence on the the 2000 block of Eastburn Avenue in Philadelphia just after 4:05 p.m.

Officials say the two firefighters suffered minor injuries and were transported from the scene to a local hospital.

Willa Pearl Coaxum, who lived in the house for 50 years, was shopping at the time when flames ripped through the second floor of her home. When she came back, she saw firefighters blocking the street and her second floor charred. The fire was already out. She’s thankful for a neighbor who quickly called 911 and prevented more damage from happening.

Crews were able to get the fire under control shortly after 4:30 p.m.

There is no word yet on the cause of the fire as an investigation is ongoing.