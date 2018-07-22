Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

NEW CASTLE, Del. (CBS) — Flames tore through a junkyard in New Castle, Delaware.

Officials: Cluster Of Drug Overdoses Prompts Warnings In Philadelphia

And an eyewitness news viewer took these pictures on the 400 block of Old Airport Road.

Firefighters rushed there around 11 p.m. Saturday night.

When they arrived, several racks of cars were on fire.

It took about two hours to get the flames under control.

Severe Weather Causes Major Damage, Thousands Of Power Outages

There are no reports of injuries.