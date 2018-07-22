  • CBS 3On Air

NEW CASTLE, Del. (CBS) — Flames tore through a junkyard in New Castle, Delaware.

And an eyewitness news viewer took these pictures on the 400 block of Old Airport Road.

Firefighters rushed there around 11 p.m. Saturday night.

blaze salvage yard fire Firefighters Battle Blaze At Delaware Salvage Yard

Credit: CBS3.

When they arrived, several racks of cars were on fire.

It took about two hours to get the flames under control.

There are no reports of injuries.

