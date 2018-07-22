Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

BORDENTOWN, N.J. (CBS/AP) — Authorities say a fire destroyed about 40 vehicles at a lot in New Jersey, but no injuries were reported.

Emergency officials in Burlington County say the blaze at the Manheim (NADE) Auto Auction in Mansfield Township was reported at 5:46 a.m. Sunday.

The blaze spread to about 40 vehicles before the fire was declared under control a little more than two hours later.

Officials say the cause of the fire is unknown.

There were no injuries reported.

