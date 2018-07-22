Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Tick season has arrived and with it comes harmful, sometimes life-threatening diseases, that can affect pets. These illnesses include Lyme Disease, Dog Fever, Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever, and other

During this week’s CBS3 Pet Project, Jan Carabeo and Carol Erickson discuss the nature of ticks, how they are spread, and what preventative measures to take to ensure that your pet stays safe during the season. Most notably, Erickson explains that a tick must be on your pet for at least 36 hours to transmit Lyme Disease. Other tick-borne illnesses can affect pets even quicker. She urges pet owners to check pets every time they come inside and also explains the best technique to remove ticks.