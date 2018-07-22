  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:30 PMThe American Athlete
    3:00 PMPaid Program
    3:30 PMPaid Program
    4:00 PMPaid Program
    4:30 PMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:CBS3 Pet Project, Local TV

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Tick season has arrived and with it comes harmful, sometimes life-threatening diseases, that can affect pets. These illnesses include Lyme Disease, Dog Fever, Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever, and other

During this week’s CBS3 Pet Project, Jan Carabeo and Carol Erickson discuss the nature of ticks, how they are spread, and what preventative measures to take to ensure that your pet stays safe during the season. Most notably, Erickson explains that a tick must be on your pet for at least 36 hours to transmit Lyme Disease. Other tick-borne illnesses can affect pets even quicker.  She urges pet owners to check pets every time they come inside and also explains the best technique to remove ticks.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s