  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMComics Unleashed
    02:07 AMEyewitness News at 11pm
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    03:07 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV
Valet signPhoto Credit: Thinkstock.com

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — Front-row parking at the Freehold Raceway Mall will literally cost you these days.

The New Jersey-based mall has started this prime parking as part of its new pilot program.

Report: Baby Bleeds After Being Bitten By Bed Bugs In Business Class During Newark-Mumbai Flight

Visitors of the mall can drop $5 and get one of the best parking spots between Macy’s and Nordstrom.

There are a total of 60 spots available.

This new prime parking will not impact handicapped drivers as those spots are still free.

Meanwhile, the Garden State Plaza in Paramus is offering $10 valet parking, along with “Valet Wash” for those looking to have their cars clean as they shop inside the mall.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s