FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — Front-row parking at the Freehold Raceway Mall will literally cost you these days.

The New Jersey-based mall has started this prime parking as part of its new pilot program.

Visitors of the mall can drop $5 and get one of the best parking spots between Macy’s and Nordstrom.

There are a total of 60 spots available.

This new prime parking will not impact handicapped drivers as those spots are still free.

Meanwhile, the Garden State Plaza in Paramus is offering $10 valet parking, along with “Valet Wash” for those looking to have their cars clean as they shop inside the mall.