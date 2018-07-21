WEATHER ALERT:Flash Flood Watch For Philadelphia, Surrounding Counties, Berks County, South Jersey & Delaware Until 6 A.M. Sunday
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A team of transplant recipients representing Philadelphia will soon compete in the Transplant Games of America.

Eyewitness News was at a rally Saturday at Mermaid Country Day Camp in Blue Bell, where team members gathered to game-plan before the competition.

The games will be held this year in Salt Lake City, Utah, starting Aug. 2.

Team Philadelphia will compete in events including basketball, volleyball, tennis, swimming and more.

“We’ve taken people who have received transplants since 1982, who’ve had a new kidney, a new liver, a new heart, a new lung and they compete with other transplant athletes to show that transplantation works and people get back to a normal life,” said President & CEO, Gift of Life Donor Program Howard Nathan.

Team Philadelphia is the largest and oldest team of transplant recipients. It’s been competing in the transplant games since 1982.

