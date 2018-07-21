Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Police Department is searching for three young children who went missing Friday evening.

Na-khai Williams, 1, Kharirah Williams, 3, and Crystal Wyatt-Tucker, 8, went missing around the 1400 block of North Newkirk Street.

They were last seen with their mother Dayrelle Wyatt Williams.

However, their father has legal custody.

Police are asking the public for help in finding the children. Anyone with info please contact East Detective Division at 215-686-3243 or call 911