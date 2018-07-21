WEATHER ALERT:Flash Flood Watch For Philadelphia, Berks County, South Jersey, & Delaware Until 6 AM Sunday
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Police Department is searching for three young children who went missing Friday evening.

Na-khai Williams, 1, Kharirah Williams, 3, and Crystal Wyatt-Tucker, 8, went missing around the 1400 block of North Newkirk Street.

They were last seen with their mother Dayrelle Wyatt Williams.

dayrelle wyatt williams mugshot Police Search For 3 Missing Brewerytown Children

Credit: CBS3.

However, their father has legal custody.

Police are asking the public for help in finding the children. Anyone with info please contact East Detective Division at 215-686-3243 or call 911

