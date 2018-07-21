Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA(CBS) — Philadelphia police have made an arrest in connection with a triple stabbing in Old City.

Investigators believe it started with a fight outside a nightclub on Second Street, between Market and Chestnut Streets.

The fight broke out just after 2:00 a.m.

A 32-year-old man was stabbed in the left shoulder while a 33-year-old man was stabbed in the left arm.

Another victim, 29, was also stabbed in the back of his left.

They were taken to Jefferson University Hospital.