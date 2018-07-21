  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:30 AMThe Inspectors
    11:00 AMLucky Dog
    11:30 AMPet Vet Dream Team
    12:00 PMPaid Program
    12:30 PMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA(CBS) — Philadelphia police have made an arrest in connection with a triple stabbing in Old City.

Police: Robbery Ends With Man Pistol Whipped, Shot In Logan

Investigators believe it started with a fight outside a nightclub on Second Street, between Market and Chestnut Streets.

The fight broke out just after 2:00 a.m.

A 32-year-old man was stabbed in the left shoulder while a 33-year-old man was stabbed in the left arm.

Police Investigate After 15-Year-Old Shot In North Philadelphia

Another victim, 29, was also stabbed in the back of his left.

They were taken to Jefferson University Hospital.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s