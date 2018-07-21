Comments
PHILADELPHIA(CBS) — Philadelphia police have made an arrest in connection with a triple stabbing in Old City.
Investigators believe it started with a fight outside a nightclub on Second Street, between Market and Chestnut Streets.
The fight broke out just after 2:00 a.m.
A 32-year-old man was stabbed in the left shoulder while a 33-year-old man was stabbed in the left arm.
Another victim, 29, was also stabbed in the back of his left.
They were taken to Jefferson University Hospital.