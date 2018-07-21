  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:30 AMThe Inspectors
    11:00 AMLucky Dog
    11:30 AMPet Vet Dream Team
    12:00 PMPaid Program
    12:30 PMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are investigating the shooting of a 15-year-old boy in North Philadelphia.

Police: Robbery Ends With Man Pistol Whipped, Shot In Logan

It happened around 12:30 this morning on the 1100 block of West Cumberland Street.

Police say the teen was shot once in the lower back and was taken to Temple University Hospital.

The victim is in stable condition.

‘She’s Traumatized’: Police Say 2 Men Try To Sexually Assault Elderly Woman After Breaking Into Her Home

There’s no word on a motive.

No arrests have been made.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s