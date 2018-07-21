Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are investigating the shooting of a 15-year-old boy in North Philadelphia.

Police: Robbery Ends With Man Pistol Whipped, Shot In Logan

It happened around 12:30 this morning on the 1100 block of West Cumberland Street.

Police say the teen was shot once in the lower back and was taken to Temple University Hospital.

The victim is in stable condition.

‘She’s Traumatized’: Police Say 2 Men Try To Sexually Assault Elderly Woman After Breaking Into Her Home

There’s no word on a motive.

No arrests have been made.