PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Heavy rain and the threat of storms have washed out Saturday night’s Phillies game at Citizens Bank Park.

The Phillies-Nationals game has been postponed.

The game has been rescheduled as part of a day-night doubleheader for Sunday, July 22.

Sunday’s regularly scheduled game was moved from 1:35 p.m. to an early in the afternoon at 12:05 p.m.

The second game has been scheduled for 6:05 p.m.

Those who had tickets for Saturday’s now rescheduled game can use their tickets at Sunday’s 6:05 p.m. game.

Fans that can’t attend the rescheduled game can use their ticket for any remaining regular season home game in 2018.

The Phillies' won their Friday game against the Padres 11-5.

 

