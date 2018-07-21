Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

HONOLULU (CBS/AP) — The three-day manhunt for an accused killer of a Hawaii police officer has ended with the suspect dead in a shootout with police.

A police officer was injured in the shootout, but he is expected to survive.

Local and U.S. authorizes launched the manhunt for Justin Waiki after Officer Bronson Kaimana Kaliloa was shot and killed during a shootout Tuesday following a traffic stop near Hilo.

The suspect fled into the brush on a dark and rainy evening.

A 24-hour task force followed up on tips and information about Waiki’s whereabouts. Maj. Samuel Jelsma said police believed his associates were helping hide him on the vast island, where the erupting Kilauea volcano has attracted worldwide attention in recent months.

Two of Waiki’s associates were arrested after an undercover officer approached a suspicious pickup truck with a man and woman inside on Thursday on the other side of the island from where the shooting took place.

The officer drew his weapon and ordered the two people to leave the truck. Instead, they fled and police chased them.

Kaliloa, 46, was the first police officer to be fatally shot on the Big Island.

His superiors say Officer Kaliloa was a role model to the whole department.

Officer Kaliloa had been married for 23 years and had three children. He was “Officer of the Year” for his district in 2014.

