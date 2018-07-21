Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA(CBS) — Jazz, food, and family fun make a good mix at the Lancaster Avenue Jazz And Arts Festival.

This is the 12th year for the festival, which is at Saunders Park Greene at 39th Street and Powelton Avenue.

The event kicked off with its first performance at 11:30 a.m.

The jazz festival will last until 7 p.m.

Performances by Tim Warfield and his Organ Band featuring Terrell Stafford, Glenn Bryan and Friends, Ella Gahnt, and more are expected to highlight the daylong music festival.

If weather affects the event, updates will be posted to the festival’s Facebook.