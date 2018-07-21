  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMPaid Program
    1:00 PMCBS Sports Special
    2:00 PMCBS Sports Spectacular
    3:00 PMCBS Sports Spectacular
    4:00 PMCBS Sports Spectacular
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Talkers

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA(CBS) — Jazz, food, and family fun make a good mix at the Lancaster Avenue Jazz And Arts Festival.

Milwaukee Invites Jay-Z To Move Made In America Festival To Wisconsin

This is the 12th year for the festival, which is at Saunders Park Greene at 39th Street and Powelton Avenue.

The event kicked off with its first performance at 11:30 a.m.

The jazz festival will last until 7 p.m.

107-Year-Old Gets Birthday Parade As Her Final Wish

Performances by Tim Warfield and his Organ Band featuring Terrell Stafford, Glenn Bryan and Friends, Ella Gahnt, and more are expected to highlight the daylong music festival.

If weather affects the event, updates will be posted to the festival’s Facebook.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s