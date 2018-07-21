Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

DOVER, Del. (CBS) – Delaware State Police are searching for three people accused of posing as caseworkers from child protective services.

The incident happened around 11:22 a.m. Friday on South Old Mill Road in Dover.

Police say a woman and two men told a female resident that they were from child protective services and needed to check on the welfare of her children.

The suspects had the child’s name but could not provide credentials or proof of identification. Police say while the female suspect spoke to the resident, the men took photos of a vehicle parked in the driveway. Police say the male suspects both wore holstered handguns on their waistbands,

The female resident became suspicious and told the suspects she was going to call the police. That’s when police say all three suspects fled the area.

The suspects are described as follows:

Suspect #1: White female, 30 years of age, wearing a blue suit and operating a white, Nissan sedan.

Suspect #2: Middle aged white male, wearing an all-black button down shirt.

Suspect #3: Black male, 20 years of age, light complexion, wearing a black short-sleeved shirt, black pants and a black baseball cap. Both male suspects fled in a black, Chevrolet Tahoe.

Police say all Delaware Division of Family Services employees will produce an official State of Delaware issued photo ID card when on official business. If necessary you can ask for a supervisors name and then call the DFS hotline at 800-292-9582 to verify the employee’s identity and authenticity of the visit.

Police want to remind residents that in Delaware this agency is known as DFS or Division of Family Services not CPS (Child Protective Services) as it is known in other states.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Troop 3 at 302-698-8453. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware crime stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.