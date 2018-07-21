Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA(CBS) — The gorgeous stretch of weather comes to an end today.

While some locations, especially north of Philly, will be lucky enough for a brief period of sunshine this morning, most will deal with thickening clouds as a coastal system approaches the area.

Weekend Remains Unsettled With Heavy Downpours Possible

Saturday will be one of those days where there’s no need to water the garden because anywhere from 1-3″ of rain will fall this weekend.

A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for much of the Delaware Valley, including Philadelphia and the surrounding counties.

Rain will move in from south to north this afternoon and some bands will bring heavy downpours later this evening and into the night.

In addition to the rain, winds will pick up especially for our shore-points later Saturday and tonight.

This coastal system will contribute to rough seas, an angry ocean and a high risk of rip currents. Beachgoers should beware and stay out of the ocean this Saturday.

Wet Weekend On The Way

Sunday overall is looking like the better day of the weekend, but still unsettled with scattered afternoon showers and storms.

The Eyewitness Weather Team will continue to keep you posted through the weekend on the latest weather alerts and updates.

FORECAST: