PHILADELPHIA(CBS) — The gorgeous stretch of weather comes to an end today.

While some locations, especially north of Philly, will be lucky enough for a brief period of sunshine this morning, most will deal with thickening clouds as a coastal system approaches the area.

Weekend Remains Unsettled With Heavy Downpours Possible

Saturday will be one of those days where there’s no need to water the garden because anywhere from 1-3″ of rain will fall this weekend.

A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for much of the Delaware Valley, including Philadelphia and the surrounding counties.

Rain will move in from south to north this afternoon and some bands will bring heavy downpours later this evening and into the night.

In addition to the rain, winds will pick up especially for our shore-points later Saturday and tonight.

This coastal system will contribute to rough seas, an angry ocean and a high risk of rip currents.  Beachgoers should beware and stay out of the ocean this Saturday.

Wet Weekend On The Way

Sunday overall is looking like the better day of the weekend, but still unsettled with scattered afternoon showers and storms.

The Eyewitness Weather Team will continue to keep you posted through the weekend on the latest weather alerts and updates.

FORECAST:

***FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR PHILADELPHIA, SURROUNDING COUNTIES, BERKS COUNTY, SOUTH JERSEY & DELAWARE: 2PM TODAY THROUGH 6AM SUNDAY***

THIS AFTERNOON — Rain, Heavy at Times developing through the Afternoon. High 76

TONIGHT — Rain, Heavy at Times. Low 68

TOMORROW — Mostly Cloudy and Humid with Afternoon Storms. High 85

MONDAY — Mostly Cloudy and Humid, Showers and a T-Storm Possible. High 84

TUESDAY — Remains Unsettled, Mostly Cloudy Skies. High 86

WEDNESDAY — Partial Sunshine with a Shower or T-Storm Around. High 86
JERSEY SHORE:

***FLASH FLOOD WATCH 2PM SATURDAY THROUGH 6AM SUNDAY***

THIS AFTERNOON — Overcast With Afternoon Rain and Thunderstorms. High 77

TONIGHT — Windy with Heavy Rain at Times. Low 70

SUNDAY — Mostly Cloudy, Showers and a T-Storm. High 79

OCEAN TEMP: 70-75°
POCONOS:

THIS AFTERNOON — Increasing Clouds, Late Day Showers. High 72

TONIGHT — Showers and a T-Storm Possible. Low 60

SUNDAY — Mostly Cloudy with Showers and a T-Storm Possible. High 75

