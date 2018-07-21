WEATHER ALERT:Flash Flood Watch For Philadelphia, Berks County, South Jersey, & Delaware Until 6 AM Sunday
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (CNN) — The man accused of carrying out last month’s deadly shooting at a Maryland newspaper has been indicted on five counts of first-degree murder, according to the prosecutor.

On Friday, an Anne Arundel County grand jury indicted Jarrod Ramos on 23 counts in connection with the June 28 shooting, State’s Attorney Wes Adams said in a statement.

In addition to the five murder charges, Ramos faces a count of attempted first-degree murder and 17 other assault and weapons charges.

Ramos, 38, is accused of walking into the Capital Gazette newsroom in Annapolis and opening fire, killing five employees — Gerald Fischman, Rob Hiaasen, John McNamara, Rebecca Smith and Wendi Winters — and leaving two others wounded.

The attack took place a few years after Ramos had unsuccessfully sued the newspaper for defamation. An article in the paper had chronicled Ramos’ harassment of a former classmate on social media.

Ramos pleaded guilty to a harassment charge, according to court documents.

CNN’s attempts to reach Ramos’ attorney for comment were unsuccessful.

