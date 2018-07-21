Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

CAPE MAY COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) – Officials are warning the public of a recent check scam impacting the Cape May County area.

Detectives say multiple businesses in the county have received fraudulent checks from unknown individuals in an attempt to purchase items they are selling.

The checks are written for a sum larger than the amount requested for the item and tend to be written from a large business or municipal accounts.

Cape May County officials say businesses in the area should check their operating accounts for any transactions which appear to be fraudulent.

Anyone with information on this scam should contact the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office at 609-465-1135 or report it anonymously through the Cape May County Sheriff’s Tip Line at cmcsheriff.net