8-Year-Old Girl On A Mission To Hug Police Officers In All 50 States

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A little girl is on a mission of love.

Eight-year-old Rosalyn Baldwin has made it her mission to show police officers her appreciation – one hug at a time.

“I feel a lot of love when I go to the police station, and I am so excited when I get there,” said Rosalyn.

Credit: CBS3

So far she’s been to 31 states. She’s currently in New England.

Her mother says Rosalyn originally wanted to make it a worldwide mission.

“She told me that God told her that she needed to go around the nation to hug police officers that they needed to feel her love,” said mother Angie Baldwin.

Rosalyn will spend the weekend making good on her mission in Maine.

Her family is trying to hit all 50 states by the end of the year.

