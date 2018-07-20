Tomato Pie, likely just as strange as ham in ice cream, and made with a blend of savory spices, sungold tomato jam, a sweet basil swirl, and ricotta cream. (Credit: Windy Brow Farms)

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The same New Jersey creamery that brought you the Taylor Ham + French Toast ice cream is releasing four new “Only In Jersey” flavors at a festival next weekend.

Back in May, Windy Brow Farms, in Fredon Township, introduced the state’s first “Taylor ham ice cream,” referring to the specific brand of pork roll famous to New Jersey residents.

But now they’re upping the ante with four new flavors that also scream “New Jersey.”

The four flavors are:

• Sweet Corn & Honey, made with roasted sweet corn, homemade cornbread, and local honey.

• Buttermilk & Blueberries made with Jersey Fresh berries, sweet cream buttermilk, and a brown butter oat brittle.

• Cranberry Creamsicle, made with tart Jersey cranberries, and madagascar bourbon vanilla.

• Tomato Pie, likely just as strange as ham in ice cream, and made with a blend of savory spices, sungold tomato jam, a sweet basil swirl, and ricotta cream.

You can check out the new flavors at the Windy Brow Farms’ Ice Cream Festival set for July 28 and 29 from 1 p.m to 8 p.m.

The event will feature live music, farm fresh food and other local vendors.

