By Brandon Longo
Filed Under:ice cream, Local TV
Tomato Pie, likely just as strange as ham in ice cream, and made with a blend of savory spices, sungold tomato jam, a sweet basil swirl, and ricotta cream. (Credit: Windy Brow Farms)

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The same New Jersey creamery that brought you the Taylor Ham + French Toast ice cream is releasing four new “Only In Jersey” flavors at a festival next weekend.

Pork Roll-Flavored Ice Cream Churning At Windy Brow Farms

Back in May, Windy Brow Farms, in Fredon Township, introduced the state’s first “Taylor ham ice cream,” referring to the specific brand of pork roll famous to New Jersey residents.

pork roll ice cream Tomato Pie, Sweet Corn & Honey Among 4 New Only In Jersey Ice Cream Flavors At Windy Brow Farms

CREDIT: WINDY BROW FARMS

But now they’re upping the ante with four new flavors that also scream “New Jersey.”

The four flavors are:

Sweet Corn & Honey, made with roasted sweet corn, homemade cornbread, and local honey.

sweet corn ice cream windy brow farms Tomato Pie, Sweet Corn & Honey Among 4 New Only In Jersey Ice Cream Flavors At Windy Brow Farms

Sweet Corn & Honey, made with roasted sweet corn, homemade cornbread, and local honey. (Credit: Windy Brow Farms)

Buttermilk & Blueberries made with Jersey Fresh berries, sweet cream buttermilk, and a brown butter oat brittle.

Cranberry Creamsicle, made with tart Jersey cranberries, and madagascar bourbon vanilla.

cranberry creamsicle windy brow farms Tomato Pie, Sweet Corn & Honey Among 4 New Only In Jersey Ice Cream Flavors At Windy Brow Farms

Cranberry Creamsicle, made with tart Jersey cranberries, and madagascar bourbon vanilla. (Credit: Windy Brow Farms)

Tomato Pie, likely just as strange as ham in ice cream, and made with a blend of savory spices, sungold tomato jam, a sweet basil swirl, and ricotta cream.

windy brow farms tomato pie ice cream Tomato Pie, Sweet Corn & Honey Among 4 New Only In Jersey Ice Cream Flavors At Windy Brow Farms

Tomato Pie, likely just as strange as ham in ice cream, and made with a blend of savory spices, sungold tomato jam, a sweet basil swirl, and ricotta cream. (Credit: Windy Brow Farms)

You can check out the new flavors at the Windy Brow Farms’ Ice Cream Festival set for July 28 and 29 from 1 p.m to 8 p.m.

The event will feature live music, farm fresh food and other local vendors.

CLICK HERE to learn more.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s