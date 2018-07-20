PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — We have been enjoying a gorgeous stretch of sunshine and comfortable humidity levels but that is all going to change starting this weekend.

A prolonged period of unsettled weather is on the way and it all starts with a coastal area of low pressure set to arrive on Saturday.

Don’t be surprised if you wake up to a little sunshine on Saturday, but clouds will quickly win over the sky and then rain will push into the region with the heaviest rain moving in Saturday afternoon and Saturday night.

A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for Philadelphia, the surrounding counties, South Jersey, and all of Delaware starting Saturday afternoon.

We remain unsettled through next week.

Continue to watch CBS3 for updates through the weekend and to get the latest weather alerts.