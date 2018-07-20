  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    7:00 PMInside Edition
    7:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    8:00 PMWhistleblower
    9:00 PMHawaii Five-0
    View All Programs
By Chelsea Ingram
Filed Under:InstaStory, Local TV, Weather

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — We have been enjoying a gorgeous stretch of sunshine and comfortable humidity levels but that is all going to change starting this weekend.

A prolonged period of unsettled weather is on the way and it all starts with a coastal area of low pressure set to arrive on Saturday.

what to expect impacts 2 Weekend Remains Unsettled With Heavy Downpours Possible

Don’t be surprised if you wake up to a little sunshine on Saturday, but clouds will quickly win over the sky and then rain will push into the region with the heaviest rain moving in Saturday afternoon and Saturday night.

A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for Philadelphia, the surrounding counties, South Jersey, and all of Delaware starting Saturday afternoon.

watches and warnings flood watch Weekend Remains Unsettled With Heavy Downpours Possible

We remain unsettled through next week.

Continue to watch CBS3 for updates through the weekend and to get the latest weather alerts.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s