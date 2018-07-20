Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

UPLAND BOROUGH, Pa. (CBS) — A longtime Upland Borough councilman has been found guilty on Friday of receiving thousands of dollars in kickbacks via an elaborate security systems scheme.

Edward M. Mitchell, 75, was convicted of running the kickback scheme as well as planting hidden cameras.

According to court records, Mitchell billed for installation of security systems in various buildings but never actually installing those items.

An investigation dating back to March 3, 2016 uncovered that a hidden camera disguised as motion sensors for the Upland Borough Municipal Building alarm system and hidden microphones were installed by Logan Technology, a company where Mitchell received kickbacks of 10 to 20 percent on 275 invoices totaling $914,000.

President of Upland Borough Council Christine Peterson said she was pleased by the jury’s decision.

“The fact that Mitchell has refused to step down from council following the charges filed against him – which include theft of taxpayer money – is appalling and an embarrassment for the borough,” said Peterson. “In light of today’s verdict, I want to reiterate my call for Mitchell to resign immediately and unconditionally.”

Altogether, Mitchell was convicted of six counts of theft by deception, 12 counts of criminal conspiracy, 18 counts of bribery and six counts of restricted activities.

In addition, the Court increased Mitchell’s bail to ten percent of $500,000 and his sentencing is scheduled for September 14.