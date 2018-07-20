Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PITMAN, N.J. (CBS) — A man is accused of killing a woman he recently moved in with in Pitman.

The Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office announced Friday that 33-year-old Daniel Brennan, of Greenwich, Cumberland County, was arrested and charged in the death of 31-year-old Leeann Foltrauer. Brennan, an unemployed warehouse worker, recently moved in with Foltrauer.

Brennan was taken into custody without incident on Thursday in Mount Ephraim.

Pitman police found Foltrauer’s body inside a Boulevard Avenue residence while conducting a well-being check.

An autopsy determined that Foltrauer’s death was caused by multiple blunt force injuries to the head. The medical examiner ruled her death a homicide.

Brennan has been charged with first-degree murder and other related charges. He is currently being held in the Salem County Jail pending a detention hearing.