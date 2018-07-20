Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are looking for two suspects in connection to a home invasion at a 82-year-old woman’s residence in West Philadelphia on Thursday evening.

Police say the incident happened on the 6000 block of Sansom Street around 8:40 p.m. when two men reportedly kicked in the back door and attempted to sexually assault the woman who in her bedroom at the time.

Police describe one suspect as a “dark complexion, heavy build and short” man and the other as a “medium brown complexion, slim build” man. Police say both wore white towels over their faces during the home invasion.

A keyboard, cellphone and $160 were stolen, according to police.

There have been no arrests.

The investigation is ongoing.