  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMComics Unleashed
    02:07 AMEyewitness News at 11pm
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    03:07 AMCBS Overnight News
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Philadelphia Police

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are looking for two suspects in connection to a home invasion at a 82-year-old woman’s residence in West Philadelphia on Thursday evening.

Police say the incident happened on the 6000 block of Sansom Street around 8:40 p.m. when two men reportedly kicked in the back door and attempted to sexually assault the woman who in her bedroom at the time.

sansom street home invasion Police: Suspects Wearing White Towels Over Faces Attempted To Sexually Assault Elderly Woman During Home Invasion In West Philadelphia

Credit: (CBS3)

Police describe one suspect as a “dark complexion, heavy build and short” man and the other as a “medium brown complexion, slim build” man. Police say both wore white towels over their faces during the home invasion.

A keyboard, cellphone and $160 were stolen, according to police.

There have been no arrests.

The investigation is ongoing.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s