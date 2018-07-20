Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

OCEAN CITY, N.J. (CBS) – Police in Ocean City are investigating after they say a child was struck by a driver on Friday morning.

It happened around 9 a.m. at 18th and Bay Avenue.

Police say a 55-year-old woman of Pipersville, Pennsylvania, was traveling westbound on 18th Street when she allegedly struck a 7-year-old boy in the crosswalk as she turned left through a green light.

The boy was flown to Cooper Medical Center where he’s listed in stable condition.

The driver did stay at the scene.

Police have not said if any charges are being filed.

The accident remains under investigation.