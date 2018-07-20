Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Phillies fans won’t have to leave their seat to get a drink. The organization announced Friday that fans with iPhones can use their Messages app to have beer and water delivered to their seats.

Eagles Quarterback Nick Foles Tops Patriots’ Tom Brady In NFL Merchandise Sales

As part of the pilot program beginning Friday, fans sitting in sections 142, 143, 144 and 145 at Citizens Bank Park will be able to text their orders without using a special app.

The Phillies teamed up with Aramark to bring the pilot program to the ballpark. They even released a video showing the Phillie Phanatic ordering drinks from an iPhone.

Here is how to order:

1. Open the iPhone Camera app

2. Scan the QR code on the seat back

3. Follow the prompts on the Messages text screen to place order

4. Complete transaction with Apple Pay

5. Enjoy the game while order is delivered to seat location

‘Go Eagles’: Mike Trout Gives Shout-Out To Super Bowl Champs During All-Star Game

The program will be conducted over the course of ten home games from July 20-25 and Aug. 2-5.