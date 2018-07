Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

MARGATE, N.J. (CBS) – For those who call Margate home, the sun, sand and sea are a part of living there year round.

But for one woman her love of swimming is taking her beyond our shores into a challenge on the other side of the pond.

Victoria is training to swim the English Channel, while raising three kids and studying for her doctorate.

CBS3’s Pat Gallen has more on her journey.