CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (CBS/AP) — The U.S. Army says one of five civilian employees injured in an explosion and fire at a military depot in Pennsylvania has died. He has been identified as 29-year-old Eric Byers of Satillo, Huntingdon County.

Two others remain hospitalized in critical but stable condition following the explosion at the Letterkenny Army Depot.

The explosion occurred in a painting area for vehicles on Thursday morning at the facility in Chambersburg, about 160 miles west of Philadelphia. The cause is under investigation.

The Lehigh County Coroner’s Office says Byers was handling chemicals when the flash fire occurred. Byers’ cause of death was determined to be thermal injuries due to a fire. The coroner ruled his death as an accident.

The depot handles air defense tactical missile ground support equipment, mobile electric power generation equipment, Patriot missile recertification and route guidance vehicles.

