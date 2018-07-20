Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Videos circulating on social media show Republican nominee for Pennsylvania governor Scott Wagner telling a teenager that she’s young and naive after asking about climate change.

Eighteen-year-old Rose Strauss is a member of a youth climate advocacy organization. On Wednesday, she attended Wagner’s town hall in Glenside, just outside Philadelphia.

She tells Wagner he has said climate change is the result of people’s body heat, and asks if that opinion has anything to do with money he’s taken from the fossil fuel industry.

Wagner tells Strauss “you’re 18 years old; you’re a little young and naive” as many in crowd break into laughter and applause. He says he appreciates her being there but asks “are we here to elect a governor or a scientist?”

Wagner is challenging the re-election bid by Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf.