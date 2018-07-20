  • CBS 3On Air

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A new study reveals that your time away from home could actually be good for your children.

Researchers at Harvard found that children of working mothers are actually better off later in life.

According to research by Kathleen McGinn and colleagues, women whose mothers worked outside the home are more likely to have jobs themselves, are more likely to hold supervisory responsibility at those jobs, and earn higher wages than women whose mothers stayed home full time.

They also found that men raised by working mothers are more likely to contribute to household chores and spend more time caring for family members.

The survey respondents included 13,326 women and 18,152 men from 24 developed nations.

