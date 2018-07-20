  • CBS 3On Air

NEWARK, N.J. (CBS) — An infant was reportedly bleeding after being bitten by bed bugs during a 17-hour Air India flight from Newark, New Jersey to Mumbai, India on Thursday, according to The Times of India.

Passengers woke up to screams from the 18-month old infant that had suffered multiple bites from the bed bugs, which left about a dozen marks on the boy’s body, according to the report.

The bed bugs were found in various parts of the plane and were even “crawling on the white tablecloth,” according to the report.

The incident reportedly caused a delay of about three hours during the final stretch of the journey.

This was the second reported incident of bed bugs on an Air India in the same week, according to the report.

 

