PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The round of showers and storms that came through the area on Tuesday afternoon cleared the way for this beautiful stretch of weather that we are enjoying to close out our week.

Wednesday was beautiful and Thursday is shaping up to be nice with lower humidity and sunny skies.

Friday is also expected to be another beautiful day with temperatures in the mid 80s with sunny skies and will feel great with lower humidity to end the work week. Sadly, this trend will come to an end due to a very unsettled weekend that is fast approaching.

Saturday will start out OK with some peaks of the sun in the morning, but clouds will increase throughout the day as a low-pressure system tries to move up the coast. This will bring a chance for showers and a few rumbles of thunder in the afternoon on Saturday and continue overnight.

Showers will be abundant overnight Saturday into Sunday morning as the storm passes to the north.

Temperatures this weekend will remain in the 80s in the city with cooler temperatures in the Poconos and down the shore.

Showers will be left in the area throughout the day on Sunday as an unsettled pattern continues into the first part of next week.

FORECAST:

THIS AFTERNOON — Sunny, Warm, and Comfortable. High 85

TONIGHT — Clear Skies and Cooler. Low 66

TOMORROW — Sunny and Nice Once Again. High 87

SATURDAY — Mostly Cloudy, Shower or Thunderstorm Possible. High 80

SUNDAY — Mostly Cloudy, Showers Possible. High 88

MONDAY — Mostly Cloudy, Showers Likely. High 89

————————-

JERSEY SHORE:

THIS AFTERNOON — Sunny With A Sea Breeze. High 79

TONIGHT — Clear and Comfortable. Low 62

TOMORROW — Sunny and Nice. High 80

OCEAN TEMP: 69-76°

————————-

POCONOS:

THIS AFTERNOON — Sunny and Comfortable. High 77

TONIGHT — Clear and Cool. Low 53

TOMORROW — Sunny and Nice. High 78