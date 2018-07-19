Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

BRIDGETON, N.J. (CBS) — Community members in Bridgeton, New Jersey are remembering a young girl who was killed while sleeping in her own bed.

A vigil was held Wednesday for 9-year-old Jennifer Trejo.



Police say she was hit by stray gunfire early Tuesday morning.

Police are unsure if one person or multiple people were shooting near the Trejo home. There were numerous 9 mm shell casings found nearby. Only one bullet hit the girl’s home, going right into her bedroom.

Jennifer’s parents frantically tried to rush her to the hospital. She made it there but was pronounced dead shortly after.

“The family is grieving at this time and they wish privacy,” said Deacon Ronaldo Santos of the Parish of the Holy Cross. “They are asking the community for prayers.”

Cumberland County investigators are offering $10,000 for information leading to a conviction in the case.

“People may be reluctant to get involved with one criminal shooting another, one suspect shooting another,” said Bridgeton Police Chief Michael Gaimari. “In this case, it could have been anybody else’s child that was struck.”

Anyone with information in regard to the shooting is asked to contact Bridgeton police at 856-451-0033.