CAPE MAY, N.J. (CBS) — Dinosaurs invaded a beach at Cape May on Thursday!

Four “Tyrannosaurus rexes” were caught on camera at Cove Beach having some fun with the beachgoers. Richard Hemenway posted “Jurassic Park” coming to life on Facebook.

“Look out, Jurassic Park on Cove Beach, Cape May NJ,” Hemenway posted.

Luckily, the dinosaurs did not eat anyone.