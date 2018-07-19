Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There will be temporary, intermittent street closures in Center City 7 to 10 a.m. Saturday.

Streets Commissioner Carlton Williams made the announcement on Thursday, advising commuters to expect delays and detours during the process of a helicopter lifting heavy equipment for construction on buildings.

Williams said that if the work is completed sooner than anticipated, the road will be opened ahead of schedule.

But the following streets will be impacted:

• Broad St. between Pine St. and Locust St.

• Spruce St. between 13th St. and 15th St.

• Cypress St. between 15th St. and Juniper St.

• Juniper St. between Locust St. and Pine St.

Neighboring cross streets will also be close from time to time during the process.

Police will be present for safety and to provide motorists, pedestrians and work crews for the duration of all closures.